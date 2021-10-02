Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of American Express worth $436,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 91.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Express by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

