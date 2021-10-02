Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $350.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $350,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 738,367 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

