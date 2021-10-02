Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $365.95 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of United Rentals worth $365,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals stock opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

