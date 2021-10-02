Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $397.57 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 396,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $397,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 141,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $45,227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.