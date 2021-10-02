Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $403.06 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Gilead Sciences worth $403,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,907,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

