Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $433.07 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Republic Services worth $433,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Shares of RSG opened at $120.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

