Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.61% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $429,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $183.41 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.