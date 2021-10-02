Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $360,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.