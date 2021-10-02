Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.46% of PulteGroup worth $348,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

