Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.46% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $331,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

RS opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

