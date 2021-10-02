Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Trane Technologies worth $366,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,241,000 after buying an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $174.74 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

