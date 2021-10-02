Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 95,075 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Cummins worth $370,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cummins by 40.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.