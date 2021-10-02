Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,263,341 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,263,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.79% of Olin worth $355,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $52.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.