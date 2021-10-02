Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 148,171 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Valero Energy worth $372,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 897.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.