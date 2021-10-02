Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,094 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Automatic Data Processing worth $362,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 135,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

ADP stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.