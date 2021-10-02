Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 242,924 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Nucor worth $414,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.