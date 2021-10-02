Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,869 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Zoetis worth $336,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

