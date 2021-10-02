Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Honeywell International worth $486,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $224.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

