Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,395 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $494,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC opened at $198.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.