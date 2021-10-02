Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,043 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $405,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

