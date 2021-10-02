Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 407,789 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 407,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $343,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 370,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,978,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,693,000 after acquiring an additional 230,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,555,000 after acquiring an additional 301,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

