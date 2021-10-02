Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 530,995 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,916,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.43% of Element Solutions worth $372,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

