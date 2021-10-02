Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,243 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of McDonald’s worth $382,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

