Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Ally Financial worth $370,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

