Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Equity Residential worth $439,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

