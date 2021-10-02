Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Kansas City Southern worth $366,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU opened at $276.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

