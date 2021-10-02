Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Up 139.4% in September

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

