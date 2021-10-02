district0x (DNT) Market Cap Hits $94.30 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

