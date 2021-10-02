DODO (DODO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.36 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $148.85 million and approximately $66.36 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.89 or 0.44065836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

