Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.51 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00357049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,528,774,023 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

