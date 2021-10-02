Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.