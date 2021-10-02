Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,582 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

