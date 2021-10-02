Donut Price Tops $0.0073 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Donut has a market capitalization of $878,397.68 and $6,408.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00108048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.04 or 0.99819406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.51 or 0.07194202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.