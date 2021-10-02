DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.