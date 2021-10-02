Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

