Dracula Token Market Cap Achieves $4.14 Million (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Dracula Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Dracula Token has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $3,934.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00385436 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token Coin Profile

Dracula Token (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,732,538 coins and its circulating supply is 14,493,414 coins. The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Dracula Token Coin Trading

