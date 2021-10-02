Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

