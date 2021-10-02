DragonVein Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $114,936.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.27 or 0.01162149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00455515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00292769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048496 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003526 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

