Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $$6.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.