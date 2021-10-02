Dreamcoin Price Tops $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $38,397.97 and $11.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,669,811 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

