DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00237847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00116769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041888 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

