Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $90,930,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

