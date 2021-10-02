Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,235 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dropbox worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

