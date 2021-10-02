DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as low as $14.40. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

