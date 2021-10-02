Dynamic (DYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $66.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.