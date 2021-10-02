Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $177,495.95 and approximately $99,930.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00688553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01008016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

