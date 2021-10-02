Dynamite Hits Market Capitalization of $177,495.95 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $177,495.95 and approximately $99,930.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00688553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01008016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.