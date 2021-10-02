e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00356917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000792 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000106 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,017 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,755 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

