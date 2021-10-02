e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.44 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and $452,621.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

