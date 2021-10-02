Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI remained flat at $$34.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

